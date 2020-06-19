MATTHEWS, Margaret H., 98, of Glen Allen, passed into the gentle arms of our Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, D.C. Matthews Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Matthews. She is survived by her son, Wayne Matthews; grandson, Timothy Matthews and wife, Laura; granddaughter, Heather Thorn and fiance, Joe; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Noah and Hope; and granddog, Bosco, all of Glen Allen; niece, Susie Wiseman and family of Wingina, Va.; and a host of extended family and friends. Margaret retired from Sears after many decades of service. She loved traveling, her church, going out to eat and most of all being with her family. She had quite the sweet tooth, a charming wit and unfiltered sense of humor. Above all, she was God loving and fearing. Due to COVID-19, walk by visitation will be permitted from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Road, in Glen Allen, Va. 23059. A private service for immediate family and close friends will be held following visitation at 10 a.m. The family respectfully requests masks be worn inside the church. Memorial gifts may be made to Hunton Baptist Church. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
