MATTHEWS, Martha Earline Bowen, age 91, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away March 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Curtis and Martha Bowen; and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Matthews Sr. of 67 years; and her daughter, Linda Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Egeland and husband, Ray; her son, Thomas William Matthews Jr. and wife, Kimberly; her grandchildren, Paula Jones, Marty Lewis (Dave), Melissa Egeland and Michelle Mavis (Tony); her great-grandchildren, Haley, Ethan, Hanah, Kylie and Michael; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Independence United Methodist Church, Emporia, Va., with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brunswick County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 522, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.View online memorial
