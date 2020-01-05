MATTHEWS, Richard L., 80, of Bon Air, went to be with the Lord December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen; two sons, Richard (Patricia) and David (Jeanne); five grandchildren, Caitlin (David), Morgan (Austin), Christina, Allison and Daniel; two great-grandchildren, Bradlea and Charlie; one brother, Jerry (Janice); and extended family and friends. Richard was known for his ingenuity. As a creative salesperson and business owner, he produced many different trading cards depicting history, government and commemorative graphics. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6546. He enjoyed drag racing his race car, the "Hemi-in-Motion." He also enjoyed owning and piloting his own plane, even flying it out for dinner on occasion. Richard also liked hunting and fishing, an activity he taught and shared with his sons. He lived life to its fullest. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.View online memorial
