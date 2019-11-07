MATTHEWS, Robert "Bob" Austin, 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., died on November 1, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., at Embrace Hospice. Bob was born on April 20, 1944, in Richmond, Va., where he grew up. A private graveside service will be held at Oakmont Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his late mother. A Celebration of Life will be held November 10, at Club Midway, 7514 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's honor to Hanover Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 39, Doswell, Va. 23047. To offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Service (843-651-1440) are honored to assist the family.View online memorial