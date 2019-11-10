MATTHEWS, Robert "Bob" Austin, 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., died on November 1, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., at Embrace Hospice. Bob was born on April 20, 1944, in Richmond, Va., where he grew up. After graduating Hermitage High School, Bob earned his cosmetology license and worked more than 50 years as a barber and businessman, owning several shops around the mid-Atlantic area called Hair Fair. He most recently owned Bob's Hair Shop in downtown Mechanicsville, where he worked with his daughter, Mary. More than a business owner, Bob was a dedicated family man. He loved get-togethers with family and friends, eating crabs, live music, dancing and sports. Bob was an avid baseball fan. He would have had been elated over the Nationals winning the World Series this season. Bob was a big fan of NASCAR and was active in the Drag Racing community in his early years. His fun spirit and profound philosophies on life will be missed by so many. Bob was preceded in death by his father, John Robert Matthews; his younger brother, James Stuart Matthews; and his mother, Blanche Elizabeth (Tucker) Matthews. He is survived by his wife, Helen Matthews; son, John Robert Matthews; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Francis; sister, Jane Rae Spence; four grandchildren, Ryan, Brittany, Kaitlyn and Hunter; one great-grandchild, Cameron; a nephew, David; and two nieces, Julie and Jennifer. We know Bob's wife, Helen, will seek comfort in her daughter, Terri Layne, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who give her so much joy. A private graveside service will be held at Oakmont Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his late mother. A Celebration of Life will be held November 10, at Club Midway, 7514 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's honor to Hanover Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 39, Doswell, Va. 23047. To offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Service (843-651-1440) are honored to assist the family.View online memorial