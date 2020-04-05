MATTHEWS, Sterling E., age 60, of Richmond, departed this life March 31, 2020. He served as a Deacon at Moore Street Missionary Baptist Church since 2012. He retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service. He also served in the Air National Guard. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Beta Gamma Lambda Chapter. He is survived by his wife, Alice Matthews; one son, Jammal Matthews (Ebony); a niece, Michell Lyons (Chris) and her two children, Aaliyah and Caleb; one granddaughter, Devyn; parents, Sterling and Gloria Matthews; two sisters, Cynthia Folsom (Lacy) and Pamela Purcell (Anthony); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Patricia Crear (Kenneth); brothers-in-law, Clarke (June), Calvin (Thelma) and Roscoe Allen (Nicky); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Burial private. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
