MATTLIN, Zoe Winston, of Petoskey, Mich., and formerly of Frankenmuth, Mich., passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2019, at the age of 95. Zoe was the daughter of Judge Robert Tunstall Winston and Grace McKey Winston, and grew up in Hanover, Va. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary (VCU). Zoe was a professional musician and taught piano and organ for many years. She loved to travel, camp, square dance, bake and read and write poetry. Although she lived in Michigan most of her life, Zoe was proud of her Virginia roots. She will be remembered by her loving family and many friends for her gracious Southern charm, warm and friendly personality, sense of humor and adventurous spirit. Zoe is survived by her children with the late James O. Keefer Sr., James Keefer (Joanne), Linda Rogers (the late Don) of Melbourne, Fla., Karen Keefer (Greg Kmiecik) of Alexandria, Va. and Kathryn Keefer (Mark Mutchler) of Petoskey, Mich. She is also survived by the families of the late Russell Tedford, the late Earl Mattlin; and her late brothers, Robert and Frank Winston. Donations in memory of Zoe may be made to the Lions Club of Frankenmuth, Mich. (www.frankenmuthlionsclub.com/) or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Hanover, Va. (www.stpaulshanover.org/). Zoe will be buried at Blenheim, the Winston family graveyard in Hanover, Va. "Not by my sins wilt Thou judge me, but by the work of my hands. Master, I've done Thy bidding, and the light is low in the west, And the long, long shift is over ... Master, I've earned it Rest." ~ Robert ServiceView online memorial
