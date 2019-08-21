MATTOX, DENNIS SR.

MATTOX, Dennis Wayne Sr., 72, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Temple Mattox and Nancy Mathews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and devoted mother of his children, Judy Mattox. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mattox; his children, Skip Mattox (Kim), Brian Mattox (Amy McGraw) and Nancy Moore (Eric); grandchildren, Mathew, Kelsey, Ashley, Bradley, Zachary, Natalie, Olivia, Rachel, Katelynn and Addison; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Zaine, Ronan and a baby girl on the way; brothers, Tom Mattox and Jerry Mattox (Debbie); and favorite dog, Macho. Denny spent his life working as an electrical engineer after attending Hermitage High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Denny supported and coached his children in sports, refereed and umpired football and baseball games, was an avid Redskins fan, a Braves fan converted to Nationals fan and had a fond love for his shiny red truck. He was generous to all and loved to spoil his grandkids to show them how special they were to him. Denny will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends for a celebration of his life from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home, located at 422 Elm Creek Drive in Manakin-Sabot.View online memorial