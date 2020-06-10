MATTOX, Nancy S., 77, passed on from this life to be with God on June 6, 2020, following a recent struggle with cancer. Nancy is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Art; her daughters, Cynthia Mattox, M.D. (Bob Anacreon) of Maui, Hawaii and Susan MacLeod (Duncan) of Richmond; and her three grandchildren, Duncan III, Matt and Emma MacLeod, who now live in Colorado. Nancy, born in Cumberland, Md., was raised in Charlotte, N.C., where she met and married Art, her high school sweetheart. She was a cheerleader and Art was captain of the football team at East Mecklenburg High. In their 60-year marriage, they went on to live in many places over the years, including Boston, Mass., Cincinnati, Ohio, Lynchburg, Va., Ann Arbor, Mich., Palos Verdes, Calif., Atlanta, Ga. and finally Richmond, all while Nancy was a loving wife and dedicated mom to their beautiful daughters. While living in Ann Arbor, Nancy took the opportunity to attend The University of Michigan where she graduated cum laude with a B.S. in Psychology and a master's in Clinical Social Work. In Ann Arbor and later Atlanta, she was in practice as a therapist for children and families suffering from traumas. Nancy and Art came to Richmond in 1995 to be close to their three grandchildren, and it was the joy of her life to be a grandmother. Nancy was a daily presence in the formative years of Matt, Emma and Duncan. It was a blessing for Nancy to be a part of her grandchildren's lives as they grew to be kind, loving, responsible adults. Once they settled in Richmond, along with the joy of being close to her family, Nancy found a community of long-lasting friendships. Nancy loved her book club, supper club and Grandmothers' Prayer Group at St. Giles Church. The friends Nancy enjoyed in these groups brought her happiness in good times and sustained her throughout her illness. Nancy celebrated every holiday, birthday and change of season with gusto (and a different house flag!). She was an amazingly creative cook, loved to nurture her orchids and designed and maintained beautiful gardens at their home. Nancy read literature voraciously and cherished her daily walks. Nancy and Art visited the Homestead often for long weekends and for multiple weeks during the summer. Nancy especially loved being together with Art. He was the love of her life and they never tired of each other's company. Nancy's kindness, beauty, accepting nature and talents will remain in the memories of all those who knew her. Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5200 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be made to Feed More of Richmond.View online memorial
