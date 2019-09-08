MAWYER, WILLIAM "BILL"

MAWYER, William F. "Bill," 91, of Henrico, changed his address and quietly moved in with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Schneider; and granddaughter, Skylar Waldrop. Survivors include his devoted wife, Linda; sons, Eric (Laura), Doug (Marlene), Gary (Kim); stepson, James Waldrop Jr. (Lindsay); and stepdaughter, Jennifer Waldrop (Jason Hitchings). Also left behind are 10 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Bill loved his God, family, gospel music, baseball and the Redskins. He served in the Navy during World War II and later went on to retire from the Teamsters Richmond Bakery Workers Local 592. He will be missed for his love of people, encouragement to the young and the joy he brought to us all. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 14, at 12 p.m. at Goochland Baptist Church, 2454 Manakin Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103, where the family will receive friends one hour before the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A reception will be held immediately after the service in the multi-purpose room of the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Goochland Baptist Church or your favorite charity.View online memorial