MAXEY, Nancy Sprouse, 63, of Henrico, Va., went home to be with her Lord on July 5, 2019. Nancy was a longtime member of Hardy Central Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Elson and Lois Sprouse; her son, Paul; her daughter, Joy; and her sister, Tina Marsh. Nancy is survived by her son, John C. Moore; two stepdaughters, Barbara Jean and Rebecca Maxey; nine grandchildren, Elson, Ethan, Erin and Sky Lily Moore, Taten Davis, Savana Moussa, Sabrina Smith, Hannah Taylor and Ian Herbert; her brother, Donal Sprouse (Sharon); two sisters, Priscilla Moore and Cynthia Marshall (Marvin); and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hardy Central Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel is handling the arrangements.