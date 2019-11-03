MAXEY, Ronald Donnley, 89, passed away on October 28, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lola Maxey; his only sister, Barbara Elliott; and his wife of 68 years, Betty P. Maxey. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Mary Virginia Newman (Ray), John Maxey (Pam), Ron Maxey (Kim) and Paul Maxey (Melanie). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer Oley (Joe), Matthew Newman (Angela), Carter German (Richard), Sarah Haskins (Ryan), Lauren Maxey, Kathleen Maxey and Kayla Maxey; also five great-grandchildren, Joseph, Caroline and Anna Oley and Lincoln and Everley German and baby German due in March. Ron is also survived by two nephews, David Elliott (Lauwana) and Mark Elliott. He was an electrician by trade, having his own business, Bernier & Maxey, for a number of years. He served in the Army in post-war Korea, where he received a commendation medal. Ron and Betty enjoyed ballroom dancing in their empty nest years. Ron loved sailing his Catalina 22 on the Rappahannock and Chesapeake Bay. On September 19, he was able to sail "one last time" thanks to Annette at Brookdale, Wish of a Lifetime and C.R.A.B. The family would like to thank our Brookdale Midlothian Family for their care and attention to Ron over the last nine months. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be published later. However, donations may be made to Wish of a Lifetime or C.R.A.B.View online memorial
