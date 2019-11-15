MAXEY, Ronald Donnley, 89, passed away on October 28, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lola Maxey; his only sister, Barbara Elliott; and his wife of 68 years, Betty P. Maxey. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Mary Virginia Newman (Ray), John (Pam), Ron (Kim) and Paul (Melanie). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer Oley (Joe), Matthew Newman (Angela), Carter German (Richard), Sarah Haskins (Ryan), Lauren Maxey, Kathleen Maxey and Kayla Maxey; also five great-grandchildren, Joseph, Caroline and Anna Oley and Lincoln and Everley German and another baby German due in March. Ron is also survived by two nephews, David Elliott (Lauwana) and Mark Elliott. The family would like to thank Brookdale Midlothian and Kindred Hospice for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on November 18, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Glen Allen, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wish of a Lifetime or C.R.A.B.View online memorial