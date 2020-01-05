MAXWELL, John "Jack" C. Jr., passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his lovely wife, Adrienne; his son, John C. Maxwell III; his daughter, Susan Sky in Talent, Oregon; and four grandchildren. Born in Manhattan on March 27, 1928, he graduated from St. Paul's in Concord, N.H. and then from Princeton in 1950, where he was on Varsity Crew as Coxswain. Shortly after graduation, he was called into service in the Korean War, where he was Battery Commander with an artillery unit. He was awarded the Bronze Star as well as three battle stars. Upon his release from the Army, he started his almost half-century career on Wall Street. There he was the Premier Analyst in Tobacco, Beverage and Food. His Maxwell Reports were well noted by both industry and financial observers. In 1990, he left New York to join What First Securities to become a Managing Director and then on to Davenport as V.P. until his retirement. Because of his stay in Korea, he became a collector and connoisseur of Oriental art. He subsequently donated a portion of his collection to The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, as well as donating over 1,200 books to the museum to establish the Maxwell East Asian Collection. Both before and after his retirement, he was active on many boards and/or finance committees in the Richmond area including the State Library of Virginia, The St. Christopher School, Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, Maymont and the Lewis Ginter Financial Committee. In 1994 in New York City, he received the Brotherhood Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews for Distinguished Service in the field of Human Relations. In Maine, where he summered at his home in Seal Harbor, he was also on the Board and Finance Committee of the Jackson Laboratories in Bar Harbor. In 2007, he was named Honorary Trustee in recognition of his 18 years of service. He belonged to the Harbor Club, The Seal Harbor Yacht Club and the Northeast Harbor Club. Jack was also a member of several historical societies, including Society of the Colonial Wars, Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of the Revolution and was President of the Virginia Society of the War of 1812. He was also a member of the Order of St. John of Jerusalem and Sons of Confederate Veterans. He was a member of St. Stephen's Church, The Commonwealth Club and the Country Club of Virginia, the Forum Club and the Focus Club. He was also active in the Kiwanis Club a 32° Master Mason with Temple Lodge No. 9. A private family burial will be held in Hollywood Cemetery. A memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, 8716 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23294 or The Salvation Army, 2 W. Grace Street, P.O. Box 12400, Richmond, Va. 23124. In Maine, to the Jackson Laboratories, 610 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609-1526.View online memorial
