MAY, Mary Lee Vinson, died peacefully September 4, 2019, after years of declining health. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James L. Moore of Culpeper, Va.; first husband, Thomas T. Vinson Jr.; and second husband, C. Edward May Jr.; and her dearest brother, James L. Moore Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Melissa Vinson Christian, husband, Mark and Thomas T. Vinson III, wife, Tanya; six grandchildren, Mark Andrew Christian Jr., wife, Kristen, Elizabeth Lee Christian, husband, Antonio Dominguez, Anne Kathryn Christian, Thomas T. Vinson IV, Leigh Anne Smith, husband, Hayes, Tessa Elizabeth Vinson; two great-grandchildren, Jude and Charlie Smith; and former daughter-in-law, Kathy Vinson. Others left to cherish her memory are James L. Moore III, wife, Chelsie, James L. Moore IV, Kimberly Nicholson, husband, Acrey and Richard Rhodes Moore, wife, Carole. Mary Lee was a graduate of Westhampton College of the University of Richmond and received a Master in Education from VCU. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served on the Administrative Board, Altar Guild and Ecumenical Prayer Chain. Mary Lee began her career as a hostess for Liggett & Myers and transitioned into teaching for Henrico County for 30 years, first at Skipwith Elementary School and then as a reading specialist and administrative aide at Tuckahoe Middle School. She edited a medical journal for the Virginia Academy of Family Practice after retirement. Later in retirement, she monitored the Henrico County High School writing project. Mary Lee was a former member of the VMFA Fine Arts Council, longtime member of the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, as well as a Patient Advocate at St. Mary's Hospital. The family would like to thank her best friend and devoted caregiver, Micey Hanks, as well as all the wonderful caregivers at Cedarfield for all the love and compassion given during her extended stay at Cedarfield! A reception to honor her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Great Room in Cedarfield Healthcare. Interment will be private in Culpeper, Va., in the fall. Donations may be made to the Cedarfield Employee Christmas Fund.View online memorial