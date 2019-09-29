MAYERS, CHRISTINE

MAYERS, Christine W., 94, of Glen Allen, passed away September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Mayers Sr.; and her son, Fred T. Mayers Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Ann Campbell (Henry); daughter-in-law, Helen Mayers; three grandsons, Adam D. Lacy (Kristen), Fred T. "Tommy" Mayers (Dayle) and Mark A. Mayers (Michele); one granddaughter, Cheryl M. Hinton (Ryan); one sister, Rosa Mae Zincone; 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. Christine taught music at Richmond Academy for 55 years. She also was the ultimate hostess. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 3, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Academy, 12285 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Condolences at Blileys.com.

