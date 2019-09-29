MAYERS, Christine W., 94, of Glen Allen, passed away September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Mayers Sr.; and her son, Fred T. Mayers Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Ann Campbell (Henry); daughter-in-law, Helen Mayers; three grandsons, Adam D. Lacy (Kristen), Fred T. "Tommy" Mayers (Dayle) and Mark A. Mayers (Michele); one granddaughter, Cheryl M. Hinton (Ryan); one sister, Rosa Mae Zincone; 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. Christine taught music at Richmond Academy for 55 years. She also was the ultimate hostess. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 3, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Academy, 12285 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Condolences at Blileys.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal