MAYERS, William "Billy," 63, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, while boating on the Rappahannock River. He is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie DeHart, M.D.; stepdaughters, Jessica and Samantha Fidler; ex-wife, E. Pearl Mayers; seven children, Alex (Michelle), Monica (Albert) Baber, Brad (Kim), Nathan (Jacqueline), Jared (Alina), Jacob (Autumn Allgood, DDS) and Laura (Noah) Zygmunt; 28 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Cynthia Litten; brothers, David and Jerry; stepsiblings, Natalie Tanner, Chris Tanner and Spring Mayers. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Nellie Mayers. Born on June 6, 1956, Bill was the youngest of four children born to David "Did" and Nellie Price Mayers. From a young age he always loved speed, whether it was motocross racing, jet skiing, modifying/riding, driving or boating. He owned Virginia Ironworks and was a fourth generation railing and driveway gate specialist. In his spare time, he most enjoyed being with family, especially at the river. He was experienced with herbs, and loved working with Melanie making glass ornaments for family gifts. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., and where a Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Essex County EMS with checks payable to "Essex Cares" in memory of Billy Mayers, P.O. Box 583, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.