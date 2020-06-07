MAYES, Nancy Fryer, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, William D. Mayes; two daughters, Susan Lloyd Mayes and Melissa (Eric) Mayes Gillespie; three grandchildren, Mayes, Dana and Kelli Gillespie; and sister, Betty Fryer of Aylett. Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church, Richmond, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the General Fund, First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
