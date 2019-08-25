MAYFIELD, Emma Virginia, of Richmond, departed this life August 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie J. Mayfield Sr. Surviving are two sons, Willie Jr. (Margaret) and Anthony Mayfield; grandchildren, Adrian (Trendy), Adam, Alexis, Alan (Reann) and Andre Mayfield; a host of great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Wigfall; nieces, one devoted, Lenora Carter; nephew, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Providence Park Baptist Church, 468 E. Ladies Mile Road. Dr. Jerome C. Ross, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial