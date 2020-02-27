MAYO, Annie M., 89, of Richmond and formerly of New Kent County, departed this life February 22, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Frances Christian and Gloria Christian; two sons, Washington Christian (Shirley) and Henry Mayo; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys DuPriest; one brother, James Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd., on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.View online memorial
Service information
Manning Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
St. Paul's Baptist Church, Creighton Campus
Interment
Forest Lawn Cemetery
