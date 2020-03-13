MAYO, David Winston, age 56, of Richmond, departed this life March 4, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Jasmyn Buckingham; four sons, Brandon, Joshua, Caleb and Christopher Mayo; one granddaughter, Ava Jones; his mother, Ollie Mayo; two sisters, Shelly Mayo and Clara Banks; four brothers, Ronald, Jason and James Mayo and Sultan Amu-Bakir; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where there will be a Kappa memorial service Friday, at 6:30 p.m. followed by the family receiving friends ending at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 E. Creighton Road, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Lance Watson (senior pastor). Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DAVID MAYO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.