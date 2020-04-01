MAYO, Dorothy M., 94, of Sandston, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lee Mayo; and is survived by her daughters, Ms. Dottie Foxworthy and Mrs. Patricia Lewis (Addison); five grandchildren, Kelly, Faye, Gail, Nancy and Patrick; and five great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Ashley, Garrett, Everett and Breanna. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 9, Sandston, Va. 23150 or Oakland United Methodist Church, 5017 Ridge Rd., Farnham, Va. 22460. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY MAYO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.