MAYO, JAMES "BERNARD" SR.

MAYO, Mr. James "Bernard" Sr., 77, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jordan Mayo; one daughter, Benita Mayo; two sons, JB Mayo Jr., Dallas Mayo; one daughter-in-law, Katrice Mayo; two grandchildren, Joshua Mayo and Kendall Mayo; one sister, Victoria Jones; and one sister-in-law, Vera Mayo. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Friday, from 1 to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr., pastor, officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life when we are all able to gather appropriately as a family and community. mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
May 1
Visitation at Funeral Home
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
1:00PM-7:00PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
May 2
Private
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Little Zion Baptist Church
5680 Cartersville Road
Powhatan, VA 23139
5680 Cartersville Road
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before the Private begins.
