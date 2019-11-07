MAYO, Lillie C., 102, of Richmond, departed this life November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, John Swinson. She is survived by her daughter, Lois Cokes (Richard); four sons, Robert Swinson, Donald Swinson (Mattie), Thomas Swinson and Tyrone Mayo (Peggy); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Mount Olivet Church, 1223 N. 25th St., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial