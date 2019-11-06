MAYO, Paul Rock, 96, of Richmond, passed away November 3, 2019. He was born November 23, 1922, in West Point, Virginia, to James Bryant and Sadie Walker Mayo. He was married on October 20, 1956, to Ellen Petke Mayo, who died in 2009. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Walker Mayo; and his sister, Alma Mayo Thrift. His survivors include his daughter, Ellie Mayo Speer and her husband, James "Jay" W. Speer; grandchildren, Jonathan Walker Speer and Ellen Marielle Speer; brother-in-law, Cyril E. Petke; and nephews, James Wilkinson Mayo, Stuart M. Petke Jr., Preston C. Petke, W. Harold Petke and Mark A. Petke. Fearing another crisis like the Great Depression, Paul Rock's father insisted his sons learn a trade and sent them to The Apprentice School of Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock. His training was interrupted by World War II, when he was inducted into the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Midway and other vessels, claiming that every day spent at sea was a day spent seasick. Following the war, he attended The College of William & Mary, graduating with an economics degree and then entered the insurance industry. He retired as a sales representative for Fireman's Fund Insurance. In retirement, Rock enjoyed woodworking, gardening at Reveille and, most especially, grandchildren. He had a lifelong love of all creatures great and small, particularly his feral kitties. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Reveille United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. The interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point. The family suggests that those wishing to make a donation in memory of Rock consider Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
Nationals closer and former UVA star Sean Doolittle on declining White House invite: 'I just can't do it'
-
Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…