MAYO, Vernelia, 66, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon L. Mayo and Dorothy B. Mayo; brothers, Vernon "June" Mayo Jr. and Sylvester "Pop" Mayo; sister, Dorothy "Dottie Ree" M. Mayo; and "Candy" Mayo, her beloved four-legged child. She leaves to cherish her memory sisters, Mary E. Cosby and Joyce Ann (Richard) Sherman; nieces, Sandry (Rodney) Higgs, Regina (Edward) Mcclary, Veronica Cosby; nephew, Herbert Mayo; great-nieces, Trishelle (Jamal) Burchette, Michelle Mayo, Rochelle Mayo, Rachel Johnson and Te'Asia Mayo; great-nephew, Derrick Mayo; great-uncle, Morris Moses Sr.; first cousins, Paul, Wayne and Gary Moses; a host of loving cousins and other relatives and friends including a dear and devoted friend, James Stone. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
