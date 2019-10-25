MAYTON, Earl Bernarr, 84, of Victoria, Va., joined his wife, Evelyn A. Mayton, in Heaven on October 24, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Donna M. Green and Teresa M. "Gayle" Stine, both of Victoria; three grandchildren, Kelly Brockwell and Amanda Smith, both of Victoria and Christopher Green of Lynchburg; six great-grandchildren, Kara Green and Jenna Green and their mother, Stephanie Green, Justin Brockwell and Chloe Brockwell and their father, Warren Brockwell, Tyler Smith, daughter of Kenny Smith Jr. and Serenity Rankin, daughter of Michelle Green; sisters, Brenda Faison and June Edmonds; and his brother, Wayne Mayton (Clara), all of Blackstone; dedicated and loving caregiver, Elizabeth Sheffield. Earl loved his family, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Victoria Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bluegrass music. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria, where funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, at 2 p.m. Interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com.View online memorial