McALLISTER, Herbert "Mike," 72, of Goochland County, entered into Heaven on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was born on December 18, 1946, in Quincy, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Catherine Vignoni Thurston; and stepson of the late William A. Thurston. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Wanda; one son, Christopher McAllister (Christine); two grandchildren, Morgan and Mason; two siblings, Patty Cicchese (Buddy) and Richard Thurston (Jackie); as well several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by four loving and faithful dogs. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his late sister, Kathleen Mcallister Croall; and late brother, William A. Thurston Jr. He retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia after 30 years of service, where he proudly served as the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs. He is also a retired Naval Officer with 30 years of service proudly serving our country on the USS Wasp Carrier during Vietnam and serving our country at Embassies abroad. During his time in Vietnam, he rescued a shot down pilot by jumping overboard into the sea. It was quite the challenge as the pilot was wearing about 100 pounds of equipment. One of Mike's favorite pastimes was spending time with the family dogs. He always loved a houseful. He also enjoyed mowing the fields with his tractor, target shooting and the great outdoors. The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Bain and staff at the Goochland Family Practice, Dr. Shah, Gade and staff at the Virginia Cancer Institute in Richmond, the Parham Doctor's Hospital Radiology Doctors and staff and At Home Care Hospice for their loving care and friendship. A private burial will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to Goochland Pet Lovers, P.O. Box 27, Oilville, Va. 23129 or online at goochlandpetlovers.com/donate for the love and care of homeless and/or abused animals.View online memorial