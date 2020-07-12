McALLISTER, Leroy III, age 51, of Richmond, departed this life July 9, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Barbee (Pete); one sister, Tiffany Fells; five aunts; a niece, Justice Robinson; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

