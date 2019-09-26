McALLISTER, Lillie M. The life of Mrs. Lillie M. McAllister began on January 16, 1933, and she entered into eternal rest peacefully in home on September 20, 2019, following a brief illness. Lillie leaves her legacy to her four living children, Ronald Hansboro of Richmond, Carolyn Greene (David) of Baltimore, Lamont Hansboro (Shelby) of Richmond and Tyrone Hansboro (Val) of Baltimore. She joins in Heaven her husband, Frank McAllister; her eldest son, John Hansboro Jr. (Victoria); and her sister, Betty Gray. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grayland Baptist Church, 2301 3rd Ave. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial