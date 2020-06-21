McCABE, Lois G., 83, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold McCabe; daughter, Michelle (Brian) Heilman; son, Ken (Margaret) McCabe; granddaughters, Danielle McCabe, Jessica McCabe; grandsons, Michael McCabe, Joshua Heilman, Matthew McCabe; and sister, Matilda Oslin. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Gregory and Ethel Gregory; and brother, Emmett Gregory Jr. Lois was the Valedictorian at Varina High School, Class of 1955. Lois happily worked at Ft. Lee Commissary as the "Demo Lady" for 25 years. Prior to that Lois worked at Salem Church Elementary School as a secretary and English as a Second Language teacher. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Her funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with internment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Crater Community Hospice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court