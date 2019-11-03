McCALL, Verena Faulkner, 73, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Laura Faulkner; and sister, Lydia Nelson. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold; son, Edward; granddaughters, Anna and Tabatha; great-grandson, Ezekiel; loving brother, Chester Faulkner; and numerous loving and caring nephews and nieces. She was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church since 1997. She served as administrative assistant for the church and enjoyed chaperoning for Eagle Eyrie Retreat with the youth. She served for 38 years on the PTA, holding offices on the county, district and state levels. She served on the Chesterfield County School Board. As a 1968 graduate of the University of Alabama, she loved Alabama football and softball. ROLL TIDE! She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the local Alabama Alumni Association. Many, many thank you's to her awesome, awesome friends who helped her get through this sad time. She will be missed. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at Belmont United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Belmont United Methodist Church, 3510 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234.View online memorial
