McCARTHY, Elizabeth Selby, 53, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in her hometown of Raleigh, N.C. Liz was the loving wife of James Edward McCarthy Jr.; and devoted mother to four children, James Edward III "Jack," Ella Carson, Kathryn Rayl and Dashiell Declan. The youngest of five siblings, Liz is also survived by a brother, Talbot H. Selby (Richmond); and three sisters, Sarah Ely Kelly (Washington, D.C.), Barbara Selby Wells (Richmond) and Marjorie Selby Jurek (Raleigh, N.C.). She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Talbot R. Selby and Marjorie W. Selby. Having grown up in the Richmond area, Liz graduated from Monacan High School in Midlothian before earning her B.A. at UNC Chapel Hill. She then received her Master of Creative Writing from NC State University. A published local author and English teacher at the collegiate level, Liz was an avid reader and lifelong learner, with a passion for the arts. Liz remained in Raleigh after college, where she and James settled to raise their family. Guided by her pioneering spirit, her primary focus was her children and her family, who meant everything to her. Her presence at swim meets, dance recitals and school functions will be deeply missed. A memorial to celebrate her life will take place at Highland United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 7, at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Cremation Society of the Carolinas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial