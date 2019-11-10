McCARTHY, Mary Alice, aged 95, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on November 6, 2019. She was born July 10, 1924, in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Ruby Fariss and Wesley Fariss; and her brother, Jimmy Fariss. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Bob McCarthy; and her children, Michael (Nancy Meck), Karen (Chris Nufer) and Parke (Patty McCarthy). She is survived by her granddaughter, Annyce Maddox (John); great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Carson and Zack; and two great-great-grandchildren, Micky and Lyla. As a young bride, she followed her husband to St. Louis while he was away in the war, which was a bold move in that time of her life. After the war, they returned to Virginia and lived in Lynchburg, Bedford, Danville, Richmond and Virginia Beach. She and Bob moved to Brandermill Woods in 2011 to be closer to her family. She was an active member of the Timberlake Women's Club while in Lynchburg and also volunteered for the eye bank at the Lions Club. Having many jobs and volunteering at church kept her busy most of her life, but she found time to have fun. She loved playing bridge, gardening and cooking, but her most important accomplishment was as a mother and devoted wife to her husband, who was the love of her life. She was well-known for her adventurous spirit, sense of humor, independent thinking and love of traveling. She would light up a room when she walked in and loved being around people. She was quite a character. A special thanks to Covenant Home Care, Brandermill Church and the staff and residents at Brandermill Woods. Also thanks to James River Hospice for their attentive care. In lieu of gifts, please donate to the National Federation of the Blind, P.O. Box 17252, Baltimore, Maryland, the Brandermill Church or to a charity of your choice. A celebration of her life will be held in the meeting room at Brandermill Woods on Friday, November 15, at 4:15 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date.View online memorial