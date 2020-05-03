McCARTHY, Rita

McCARTHY, Mrs. Rita Mary (nee Matulis), 93, passed away peacefully from this world April 28, 2020 in Midlothian, Virginia. She was born on July 11, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, to Mae (Gillis) and Anthony Matulis. Rita attended Barnard College and worked in Manhattan when she met her future husband, William "Bill" Francis McCarthy Jr., who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne McCarthy of Midlothian; and grandsons, Brendan Jones of Carlsbad, California and Kevin Jones of Midlothian. Rita loved to travel, which she did extensively and considered herself a lifelong learner. She will be reunited with her beloved Bill when she is laid to rest in Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Rita McCARTHY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.