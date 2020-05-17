McCAUGHAN, Doris Eubank, age 101, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. She grew up at Santee, the family farm overlooking Pamunkey Flats in Hanover County. She was born on June 2, 1918, the daughter of Thomas Edgar and Mary Douglas Eubank. Doris was the eleventh of 12 children and the only remaining member of her family. Doris graduated from Atlee High School in 1936. Ultimately, she moved to Richmond where she met Lieutenant William D. McCaughan. They were married on March 8, 1944 and raised two sons. Doris worked for Miller & Rhodes Department Stores for 27 years, retiring in 1984 when her husband of 41 years became ill. Her friends and co-workers cherished her bright, pretty smile and her friendly nature. They said, "she is too sweet to ever be forgotten." Doris attributed her longevity to keeping busy. After she retired, she traveled with her friends. She volunteered her time and service at Meals on Wheels, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and the Treasure Chest Outlet at her retirement home. In her leisure time, she knitted caps and blankets for newborn children at St. Mary's Hospital. Doris derived her happiness from the people she had met and the experiences she had shared with them. She has lived a long life, had many friends, did good work and now lain down to rest. Amen. She is survived by her children, Denny and his wife, Sharon; and son, Steven; her grandchildren, Doug and wife, Cathy, Dean and wife, Jeni, Kelly McCaughan Fortenboher and husband, Eric and Kerry McCaughan Joyce and husband, Paul; and her great-grandchildren, Tommy, Sarah and Noah Caldwell, Amy and Evan McCaughan, Lillie and Liam Fortenboher; and her nieces, Carol Eubank Wall, Toy McCaughan O'Hare and Kathleen McCaughan Markowitz. A private family service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Feed More, Inc. (Meals On Wheels), 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
