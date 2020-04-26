McCHARGUE, ROBERT "BOBBY"

McCHARGUE, Robert "Bobby" Eugene, 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Brenda Byrd McChargue; daughters, Christie Goodman (Rodney), Angie Taylor (Ted) and Cheryl Bowles (Eugene); 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Becky Skelton and Brenda Starnes (Ronnie); brothers, David (Tina), Kenny and Larry McChargue; brother-in-law, Michael Byrd (Sue); nieces and nephews. Bobby was one of a kind. He was fun loving and never knew a stranger. He loved God and his family. Bobby was owner and operator of McChargue Radiator for 30 years before his second career as a truck driver. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112.

