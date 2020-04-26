McCHARGUE, Robert "Bobby" Eugene, 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Brenda Byrd McChargue; daughters, Christie Goodman (Rodney), Angie Taylor (Ted) and Cheryl Bowles (Eugene); 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Becky Skelton and Brenda Starnes (Ronnie); brothers, David (Tina), Kenny and Larry McChargue; brother-in-law, Michael Byrd (Sue); nieces and nephews. Bobby was one of a kind. He was fun loving and never knew a stranger. He loved God and his family. Bobby was owner and operator of McChargue Radiator for 30 years before his second career as a truck driver. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112.View online memorial
