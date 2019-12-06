McCHRISTIAN, STEVEN

McCHRISTIAN, Steven Craig, 62, of Farmville, Va., passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born in Farmville, Va., to the late William and Virginia Chatham McChristian on June 18, 1957. He graduated from Prince Edward Academy and went on to graduate from Hampden-Sydney College, continued his education and graduated from University of Virginia. He left Virginia and worked as an attorney in Minnesota, but came back home to the warmth of Virginia and started teaching history and government at Buckingham High School. He was an easygoing guy who loved being outdoors. His favorite time was spent with his animals and teaching his students. He finally succumbed to ALS after fighting a hard battle. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his sister, Judy M. O'Steen of Farmville, Va.; a niece, Moree Collard (Tom) of Mayo, Fla.; a nephew, Shannon O'Steen (Shirley) of Meridian, Miss.; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gerald L. McChristian. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come to me.' A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best!" A graveside memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 87, Farmville, Va. 23901 or the Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, Va. 23954. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.