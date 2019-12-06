McCHRISTIAN, Steven Craig, 62, of Farmville, Va., passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born in Farmville, Va., to the late William and Virginia Chatham McChristian on June 18, 1957. He graduated from Prince Edward Academy and went on to graduate from Hampden-Sydney College, continued his education and graduated from University of Virginia. He left Virginia and worked as an attorney in Minnesota, but came back home to the warmth of Virginia and started teaching history and government at Buckingham High School. He was an easygoing guy who loved being outdoors. His favorite time was spent with his animals and teaching his students. He finally succumbed to ALS after fighting a hard battle. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his sister, Judy M. O'Steen of Farmville, Va.; a niece, Moree Collard (Tom) of Mayo, Fla.; a nephew, Shannon O'Steen (Shirley) of Meridian, Miss.; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gerald L. McChristian. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come to me.' A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best!" A graveside memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 87, Farmville, Va. 23901 or the Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, Va. 23954. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Michelle Obama to speak in Richmond in March; tickets now on sale
-
Five people shot, one fatally, over 24-hour period in Richmond
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest
-
REVELEY, JESSICA