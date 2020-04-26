McCLELLAND, Sam Ray, 75, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on April 21, 2020. Born and raised in New Philadelphia, Ohio, Sam moved to Midlothian with his wife and children in 1983. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shannon Rae; sister, Sherry Haswell (Jerry); and his parents, Virginia and Raymond McClelland. He is survived by his wife, Susan E. McClelland; daughter, Stephanie Goode (David) of Chesterfield, Virginia; son, Steven McClelland (Elizabeth); and grandsons, Connor and Andrew of Durham, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Jerry Haswell (Sherry) of Strasburg, Ohio; and nephews, Timothy Haswell and Raymond Haswell; and niece, Gaile Romine, all of Strasburg, Ohio. Sam retired in 2018 after 26 years with Sysmex America. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and enjoyed traveling with family, fishing, baseball and other sports. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Feed More at feedmore.org and the American Heart Association at heart.org.View online memorial
