MCCLENDON, EVELINE

McCLENDON, Eveline Tucker, 85, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, an Angel was sent from Heaven with a message saying "Well Done thy good and faithful servant, enter ye into the joys of the Kingdom!" She was the daughter of the late Helen Dorothy Tucker. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 1951 and obtained an associate degree in 1952 from the Berean Institute in Philadelphia, Pa. She met the late Roy McClendon from Donaldsonville, Ga. and after several years of long-distance courtship, they married in May 1955. They were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia Yvette and Deborah Denise McClendon. She was an active member of the Moore Street Baptist Church engaged with the Women's Missionary group, Funeral Choir, Bible Study, Senior Citizen group and Flower Club for over 28 years. She also was active with the AARP Senior Group 390. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Cynthia McClendon and Deborah Morgan (John); two granddaughters, Taylor Morgan and Courtney Morgan; grandson, Royce McClendon; brother, LeRoy Threat; dear cousin, Margaret Sally; devoted childhood friends, Dionne Coleman Little, Helena Smith Lewis, Alice Mae Alexander; and countless other family and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled at a later time. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

