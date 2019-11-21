McCLINTIC, WILLIAM "BILL"

McCLINTIC, William Madison "Bill," departed this life on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, William and Betsey McClintic and Sidney and Elsie Pycock; his uncle, William W. McClintic Jr.; and his aunt, Joan Pycock. He is survived by his parents, Madison and Norma McClintic; his sister, Caroline M. Walters (Mike); and nephews, Peyton and Ian. Bill was born in Richmond, Va., on May 2, 1967. He was raised and educated in Henrico County and graduated from VCU cum laude, with a degree in fine arts, majoring in sculpture. Bill moved to New York City to pursue a career in design and construction, which included set design for Saturday Night Live and cruise ship shows. He enjoyed life in the big city for all it had to offer. He returned to Richmond and worked for many years in the commercial sign business. When Bill needed time to reflect, the mountains were always calling. Whether it was a ride on one of his motorcycles or a visit to a family favorite vacation resort, Capon Springs & Farms, W.Va., the mountains brought him peace. Bill was a devoted and loving son, brother and brother-in-law, but his role as uncle was his shining role. "UB" was the best and will be remembered for his humor, mischievous nature and true interest in their lives. Bill struggled with addiction, and unfortunately lost a long, hard battle with it. He is now in the comforting arms of his grandparents, uncle and aunt. There will be a memorial service and reception 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to True Recovery RVA, 4130 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, www.truerecoveryrva.com or the SPCA of Richmond, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
