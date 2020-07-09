McCLUNG, Susan West, 50, of Powhatan, passed into Glory after a valiant battle with cancer on July 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Steven W. McClung; children, Alexis Columbo (Anthony), Nathaniel McClung (Genesis), Caleb McClung; parents, Norman and Mary West; brother, Norman West Jr. (Delane); sisters, Donna Stroud (Ron), Tina Gillenwater and Rebecca Hicks (Tad). The family will receive friends Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. in The Bridge Church, 2480 Academy Road, Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
More than 2,300 Richmond-area businesses and nonprofits got PPP loans of up to $10 million. See who is on the list.