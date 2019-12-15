MCCORMICK, Nancy "Gail," 70, of North Chesterfield, passed away December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Vereen Banks; and daughter, Jessica McCormick. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael C. McCormick; children, Tamara Morris (Jack), Jamie McCormick (Darryl), Kimberly Cameron (Steve) and Mike McCormick II; grandchildren, Tess, Holden, James, Jacob, Joseph, Christian, Dominick and Declan; siblings, Sylvia Burgess and Amanda and Jason Banks; niece, Kaitlyn; and nephew, Justin. Gail retired from Hoffman & Hoffman. She loved her cats, reading, cooking and most of all, her family. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, in celebration of Gail's life, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed More, www.feedmore.org.View online memorial