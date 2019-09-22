MCCRACKEN, WILLIAM

McCRACKEN, William Boyle Jr., 84, of Chesterfield, Virginia, took a final bow and left us on September 14, 2019, with his wife, Marsha and children at his side. Born May 27, 1935, in Front Royal, Virginia, Bill lived and worked with integrity, purpose and an amazing measure of love. Please join his wife and children as they welcome family and friends to celebrate his life at the Bennett Funeral Home Chesterfield Chapel on Sunday, Septmber 29, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. More details about the gathering and Bill can be found at https://www.bennettfuneralhomes.com/location/2207.

