McCRAY, Mack H., departed this life March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by son, Raushan McCray; and grandson, Jordan Faulcon. He is survived by two daughters, Kiwana McCray and Fanisha Joseph; four grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth McCray (Rhonda); his fiancee, Nan Carter; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be made at jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
