McCROSKEY, Michael E., 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard L. and Agnes McCroskey; and is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Linda Mungo McCroskey; daughter, Michelle Davenport (Mike); four stepchildren, Diana Verler (Keith), Michelle Huffman, Cynthia Seitter and Jay Mungo (Tanya); 14 grandchildren, Brett, Kayla, Hannah, Lauren, Dustin, Kaylee, Tanner, Aubrey, Cole, Ryleigh, Tristan, Peyton, Mason and Grant; as well as a niece and two nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Chickahomany Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MICHAEL McCROSKEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.