McCUE, Kinsley C., Kinsley Corbin McCue, lovingly known as "Casey," 62, peacefully passed away on August 8, 2019, at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Katherine McCue, who welcomed him to the world on August 9, 1956, in Stanton, Va. He graduated from James Madison University, where he played football, in 1979. Casey will be lovingly remembered by his wife and "sweetie," Melody McCue; children, Joshua McCue (Keri), August McCue (Elizabeth) and Trudy Brown (Dave). He was predeceased by his stepson, Jason Franck. Casey will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Kinsley James, Alexis (Marc), Joel, David and Esme; brothers, Albie McCue (Sue), Cy McCue (Gretchen); beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Casey's family and friends have always cherished his love of people and life, his gigantic infectious smile, passion for music that inspired so many others. "A long story made short," Casey was truly a one-of-a-kind soul that will be greatly missed and forever loved. Visitors will be received at the family home on August 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to the Alzheimer's Association.