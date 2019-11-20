McCURRY, JO

McCURRY, Jo (Mary Joanne). Gone to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt, she leaves behind husband, Chuck; son, Anthony (Desiree); and granddaughter, Ava; also stepdaughters, Tommi Lyn and Carli and their children; sister, Patti Jeffries (Dave); and favorite niece, Kate; five brothers and their families. Going home service Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. at the Celebration Center, 879 Research Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va.

