McDERMOTT, Sue Walker, 91, of Chesterfield, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was a teacher for many years and loved to pass along her love for reading. She was a talented musician and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. McDermott was preceded in death by her husband, John P. McDermott; and brother, Haswell Walker. She is survived by her sons, John (Patricia) and Tim (Mary); three grandchildren, Mary Sue, Katie and Jack; sister-in-law, Roberta Wiley; as well as nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Cure PSP, 1206 York Road I4, Lutherville-Timonium, Md. 20193. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial