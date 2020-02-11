McDONALD, Blanche T., 91, of Ruther Glen, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church. Following her retirement from A & P., she loved and encouraged many children by babysitting them. She is survived by two daughters, Peggy DeSarno (Vince) and Jean Shugars (Mike); three sisters, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
